LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 153.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of LexinFintech worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 210.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after buying an additional 1,629,899 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 44.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 432,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 132,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 310.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 299,997 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 4,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.07.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

