LIFE (LIFE) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, LIFE has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $3,628.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.02991104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00232468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

