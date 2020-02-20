Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $10.44 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00027949 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00742670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

