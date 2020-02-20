LiteDoge Trading Down 61.8% Over Last 7 Days (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 86.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $26,487.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded 61.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,777.72 or 1.53074965 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025142 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

