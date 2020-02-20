Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0868 on Major Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange and Bibox. Over the last week, Lition has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $451,207.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,624.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.02688541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.48 or 0.03931632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00726688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00812418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00090794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010278 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00642120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Dcoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.