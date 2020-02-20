LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Tops $266,392.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $266,392.00 and approximately $74,173.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00456120 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008899 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010292 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012462 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

