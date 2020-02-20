Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $397.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

