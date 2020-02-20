Lovisa Holdings Ltd (ASX:LOV) to Issue $0.15 Interim Dividend

Lovisa Holdings Ltd (ASX:LOV) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

LOV opened at A$11.75 ($8.33) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$12.13. Lovisa has a 52 week low of A$7.71 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of A$14.13 ($10.02). The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89.

Lovisa Company Profile

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It develops, designs, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name to fashion conscious females aged 25-45. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 326 retail stores, including 24 franchise stores.

