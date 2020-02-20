MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $61.26 on Thursday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.29.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

