Maxcoin Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $208,186.00 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.01097553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047598 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023581 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00212467 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00067381 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

