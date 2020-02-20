Maximine Coin (MXM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $85.00

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Maximine Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges including Rfinex, HitBTC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Maximine Coin has a total market capitalization of $91.59 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maximine Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.04 or 0.02981714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00226572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00145397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin. The official website for Maximine Coin is maximine.io. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maximine Coin Token Trading

Maximine Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maximine Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maximine Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maximine Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.