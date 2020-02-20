McMillan Shakespeare Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.34 (ASX:MMS)

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

ASX MMS opened at A$11.95 ($8.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.64. McMillan Shakespeare has a 1 year low of A$11.77 ($8.35) and a 1 year high of A$16.97 ($12.04). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$12.80 and its 200 day moving average is A$14.28.

About McMillan Shakespeare

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

