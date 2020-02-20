McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Shares of MCP opened at A$2.80 ($1.99) on Thursday. McPherson’s has a 12-month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of A$3.02 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.16 million and a PE ratio of 21.54.
About McPherson’s
McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.
