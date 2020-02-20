Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,611 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.49. 10,440,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,888,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

