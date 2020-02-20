Merculet Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Merculet has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Kucoin, IDEX and OKEx. Merculet has a market cap of $614,617.00 and approximately $103,586.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,047,663,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

