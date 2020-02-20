Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

MOC stock opened at A$1.22 ($0.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Mortgage Choice has a fifty-two week low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.60 ($1.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.27. The stock has a market cap of $151.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.15.

Get Mortgage Choice alerts:

Mortgage Choice Company Profile

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.