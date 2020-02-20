MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of MSG Networks worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 152,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSGN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,210. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $903.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGN. Guggenheim lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

