Natera (NTRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Natera has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,617.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,273,141 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

