NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex, TOKOK and YoBit. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $90.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00745682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000373 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, YoBit and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

