Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,181 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.64. 1,497,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.73. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

