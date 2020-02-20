Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,091,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,959,684. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $611.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $16,717,837 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.