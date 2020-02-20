Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,099 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,826 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,478,000 after purchasing an additional 912,616 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9,691.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 548,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 542,733 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.