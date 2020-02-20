Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.96% of Noble Energy worth $114,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 6,516,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBL. TD Securities reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

