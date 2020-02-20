Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Stake Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 292,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,145. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.