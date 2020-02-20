NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Tops $473,810.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $473,810.00 and approximately $1,355.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,655,003 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.