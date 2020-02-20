Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.