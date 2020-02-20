Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.53.

NCLH opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

