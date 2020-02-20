Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.17

Press coverage about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novartis earned a news sentiment score of -2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Novartis’ score:

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $96.29. 1,283,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,777. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.