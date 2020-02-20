NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.45.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after buying an additional 1,091,338 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 604,589 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 401,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after buying an additional 299,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $2,926,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

