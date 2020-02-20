Numeraire (NMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.94 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 94.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $10.09 or 0.00104314 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 95.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.02996146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00234072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,023 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

