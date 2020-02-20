NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.55-2.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of NuVasive from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,861. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

