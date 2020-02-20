OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Hits $409.12 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, OKB has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $409.12 million and approximately $344.36 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00070407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00491294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.62 or 0.06625066 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027467 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001400 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

