OKCash (OK) Hits Market Cap of $3.12 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. OKCash has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $173,719.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00047528 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00067381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001216 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,676.23 or 0.99985130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00076305 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000929 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001216 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,008,141 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

