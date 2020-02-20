Omni Price Tops $1.38 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Omni has a market capitalization of $778,245.00 and approximately $715.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00014311 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00741446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,845 coins and its circulating supply is 562,529 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

