On.Live Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. On.Live has a market cap of $325,117.00 and approximately $758.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, On.Live has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00490903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.06571079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027466 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005079 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010281 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official website is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.