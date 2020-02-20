Opticomm Limited (ASX:OPC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Opticomm Limited (ASX:OPC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

ASX:OPC opened at A$4.35 ($3.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.08. Opticomm has a 1 year low of A$2.92 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of A$4.85 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $452.73 million and a P/E ratio of 21.01.

About Opticomm

OptiComm Ltd, a licensed carrier and wholesale network infrastructure operator, designs, builds, operates, and maintains fixed-line access and fiber-based telecommunications networks servicing residential, commercial, and retail developments within Australia. It operates through two segments, Network Operations and Construction.

