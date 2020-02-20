OVCODE (OVC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,461.00

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, OVCODE has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. OVCODE has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $1,461.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVCODE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.02996146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00234072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,879,415 tokens. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode.

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

