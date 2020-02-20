Paragon (PRG) Hits Market Cap of $425,628.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Paragon has a market cap of $425,628.00 and $709.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Paragon token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,197 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

