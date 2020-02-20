Patientory (PTOY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,044.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, LATOKEN and Bittrex. In the last week, Patientory has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $488,820.00 and approximately $1,044.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

