PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,544.84 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $643,145.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,544.84 or 0.15958948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00491294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.62 or 0.06625066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00070407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027467 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010262 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,002 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

