Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.23-2.33 for the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $24.64. 1,057,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,187. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

