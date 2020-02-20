Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.38 for the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.23-2.33 EPS.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $24.64. 1,057,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

