Peerplays Tops 24 Hour Volume of $170,368.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.43 million and $170,368.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02980649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00233049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

