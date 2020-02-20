Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd (ASX:PIC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd (ASX:PIC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Perpetual Equity Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a market cap of $369.89 million and a PE ratio of 22.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.07 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.05. Perpetual Equity Investment has a 52 week low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of A$1.15 ($0.82).

About Perpetual Equity Investment

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests in listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

