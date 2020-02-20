Phore Price Reaches $0.12 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Phore has a market cap of $2.34 million and $19,445.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005857 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,154,112 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

