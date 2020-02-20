Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $292,959.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02980649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00233049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

