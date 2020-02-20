PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Hits $5.13 on Major Exchanges

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00052964 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and $14.30 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,110,353 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

