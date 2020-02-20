Playkey One Day Volume Reaches $28,513.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $575,261.00 and approximately $28,513.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.