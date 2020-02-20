Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Pluralsight worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $28,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,322 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $16,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 51.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 151.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 791,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 1,106,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,944. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,928 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

