Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 2.37% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

